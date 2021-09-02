Indian Foreign secretary to meet top officials of Biden administration

Other News 2 September 2021 11:04 (UTC+04:00)
Indian Foreign secretary to meet top officials of Biden administration

Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla arrived in the United States capital on Wednesday to hold meetings with senior officials from US president Joe Biden's administration.

Shringla is among the few foreign officials to be in town and the highest level Indian official to meet top officials of the Biden administration after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan that brought down curtains on the 20-year-old war.

“We will update you with any meetings, any updates to the schedule, and we'll provide those as we're able,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters when asked about the meetings of the visiting Indian diplomat.

Shringla arrived in Washington DC from New York, where he presided over a crucial meeting of the UN Security Council on Afghanistan. India was president of the 15-member powerful wing of the UN for August.

No other details about his meetings in the American capital were immediately available. However, Afghanistan and the upcoming Quad summit are likely to be on the top of the talks between Indian and US officials. Quad consists of four countries comprising Australia, India, Japan, and the US.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani NGOs issue statement on captives, hostages, persons missing due to Armenian aggression
Azerbaijani NGOs issue statement on captives, hostages, persons missing due to Armenian aggression
Armenia still demonstrates unpreparedness for neighborhood policy - Azerbaijani MFA
Armenia still demonstrates unpreparedness for neighborhood policy - Azerbaijani MFA
Azerbaijan boosts exports to Spain
Azerbaijan boosts exports to Spain
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Ryanair passenger numbers rise in August to 11.1 million Europe 12:03
Turkmen state concern to buy equipment via tender Tenders 12:03
Russian company talks about work carried out at Syrdarya TPP in Uzbekistan (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:01
Indian EAM speaks to British counterpart Raab on situation in Afghanistan Other News 11:46
Azerbaijani NGOs issue statement on captives, hostages, persons missing due to Armenian aggression Politics 11:46
Armenia still demonstrates unpreparedness for neighborhood policy - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 11:33
Iran shares data on its exports from Kashan County Business 11:32
Prices on food, services continue to rise in Kazakhstan Business 11:31
Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept. 2 Uzbekistan 11:30
Kazakhstan reports jump in non-cash payments country-wide Business 11:28
Europe to see most dramatic reduction in gas production Oil&Gas 11:27
Fox wins Israel franchise for Flying Tiger Copenhagen Israel 11:15
Russia, South Korea considering projects on hydrogen transport Russia 11:05
Indian Foreign secretary to meet top officials of Biden administration Other News 11:04
Azerbaijan boosts exports to Spain Economy 11:01
Azerbaijan sees increase in monetary base Finance 11:00
Iran needs big investments to maintain its oil, gas production Oil&Gas 10:57
Azerbaijan discloses its oil prices Oil&Gas 10:51
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ reveals value of bonds received from Southern Gas Corridor CJSC Oil&Gas 10:51
EU health body says no urgent need for vaccine boosters Europe 10:47
August numbers show economic recovery on track in India Other News 10:41
Kazakhstan defines main approaches to future Concept for public and quasi-public debt management Finance 10:36
Kazakhstan looks to further improve transfer pricing legislation Business 10:35
Turkic Council media reps touring Azerbaijan's Ganja city (PHOTO) Politics 10:32
Azerbaijan's Central Bank foreign exchange reserves growing Finance 10:31
Iran clarifies reduction of gas exports to Iraq Oil&Gas 10:30
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani paralympic gold medalist Politics 10:12
Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 cases reach 176,018 Kyrgyzstan 10:09
Residents of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar to return to their native lands after 28 years (PHOTO) Politics 09:52
Iranian currency rates for September 2 Finance 09:50
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia opens tender for design and estimate documentation dev't Tenders 09:49
ITFC signs agreements with two Uzbek banks Business 09:48
Turkmen Khazar Consortium to buy vehicle via tender Tenders 09:35
Oil drops after OPEC+ reaffirms supply return as demand wavers Oil&Gas 09:25
Crew of Azerbaijan Air Force to take part in "TurAz Falcon - 2021" Exercises arrives in Turkey Society 08:45
S.Korea reports 1,961 more COVID-19 cases, 255,401 in total Other News 08:32
Iraq says interested in buying Turkish military equipment Turkey 08:05
Iran's carrot exports down Business 08:01
Turkey reports 23,946 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:49
E Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions in COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’ Kazakhstan 07:44
CBA expanding international cooperation on information, cyber security ICT 07:42
Review of Georgia's exports to China from January through July 2021 Business 07:14
Japanese PM's rival Kishida urges coronavirus stimulus package Other News 06:28
Gunmen kidnap 73 students in northwest Nigeria Other News 05:26
Biden meets with Ukrainian president over security issues, ties Other News 04:23
1 student injured after high school shooting in U.S. N. Carolina US 03:31
5.8-magnitude quake hits 95 km WSW of Copiapo, Chile World 02:30
5 shot dead, 3 injured in S. Africa Other News 01:36
Israel to integrate electric cars in government fleet Israel 00:51
Number of successful phishing attacks in Azerbaijan’s AzNET segment up ICT 1 September 23:59
Azerbaijan supports new OPEC+ agreement to increase daily oil production Economy 1 September 23:22
OPEC+ decides to hike oil production gradually Oil&Gas 1 September 23:16
Turkish economy sees growth of 21.7 pct in second quarter Turkey 1 September 22:19
5m doses of COVID-19 vaccines soon to arrive in Iran Iran 1 September 22:12
Turkmenistan sent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan Turkmenistan 1 September 21:55
Hopefully liberated territories of Azerbaijan will prosper in near future - journalist from Uzbekistan Politics 1 September 21:51
Azerbaijan continues to compensate entrepreneurs who suffered from Armenian provocations Economy 1 September 21:35
First batch of commercial cargo from Afghanistan delivered to Uzbekistan after change of government Uzbekistan 1 September 21:26
Georgia shares data on main export products to Russia Business 1 September 21:21
Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund sees increase in assets on accounts of Central Bank Finance 1 September 21:09
Azerbaijani artillerymen successfully complete "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest (PHOT/VIDEO) Politics 1 September 20:24
Turkey’s export to Turkic-speaking countries up Turkey 1 September 19:03
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Sept. 1 Society 1 September 18:50
Assets of State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan up in 2020 Finance 1 September 18:42
Azerbaijan confirms 3,845 more COVID-19 cases, 3,876 recoveries Society 1 September 18:23
Georgia’s overriding priority remains to diversify renewable energy sources - ENER-T Oil&Gas 1 September 18:17
Import of diesel fuel from Azerbaijan to Georgia increases Oil&Gas 1 September 18:17
Kazakhstan to create open database of geological information Oil&Gas 1 September 18:09
Subsidiaries of Azerbaijan's SOFAZ halve debts Economy 1 September 18:04
Georgia sees increase in VAT turnover Business 1 September 18:01
Number of enterprises with foreign capital increases in Uzbekistan Business 1 September 18:01
Turkmen Railways to purchase material and technical resources via tender Tenders 1 September 17:58
Iran solves concerns over essential commodities reserves - President Raisi Iran 1 September 17:57
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 4 Oil&Gas 1 September 17:57
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling down Finance 1 September 17:56
S&P projects economic growth in Georgia Business 1 September 17:51
Iran shares data on manufacturing of several industrial products Business 1 September 17:51
Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait to boost cooperation between two countries Kyrgyzstan 1 September 17:48
Turkmenistan reveals data on natural gas export to China Oil&Gas 1 September 17:46
Trade turnover between Turkey, Iran up in 7M2021 Turkey 1 September 17:41
Board of UAE's Agthia approves acquisition of snacks group BMB Arab World 1 September 17:38
Azerbaijani military aircraft heads to Turkey for tactical flight exercises (PHOTO) Politics 1 September 17:35
Turkey shares data on cargo shipment from Australia via local ports Turkey 1 September 17:35
Azerbaijan discloses data on de-mined area of liberated districts for August 2021 Society 1 September 17:33
Central Bank of Azerbaijan expanding measures to increase number of non-cash payments Economy 1 September 17:32
Produce in Georgia agency presents new export subsidy project Finance 1 September 17:30
Kazakhstan to purchase A400M aircraft for needs of Defense Ministry Transport 1 September 17:30
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who won next gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO) Politics 1 September 17:28
Iran envisions new railway line to connect it with Azerbaijan Construction 1 September 17:28
Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization to transfer of port railway operations to private sector Transport 1 September 17:27
Iran's TEDPIX index continues to gain upward trajectory Finance 1 September 17:24
Iran's Narmab dam requires more financing to complete - Water Company of Golestan Province Iran 1 September 17:23
Pakistan receives batch of Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V Russia 1 September 17:20
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan reveals total volume of net profit for 2020 Finance 1 September 17:19
Ukraine announces Bees Airline flights to Azerbaijan's Ganja from October 2021 Transport 1 September 17:17
Hungarian MOL Group nearing end of well completion process at Rozkovskoye Field in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 1 September 17:16
Azerbaijani Navy Forces win in artillery firing episode during "Sea Cup" contest (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 1 September 17:16
Uzbekistan notes small inflation in August 2021 Business 1 September 17:15
Azerbaijani president congratulates Vietnamese counterpart Politics 1 September 16:51
Azerbaijan denies information regarding death of Armenian soldier Politics 1 September 16:42
All news