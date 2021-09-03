Indian exports up 45 pc to USD 33.14 bn in Aug; trade deficit widens

India''s exports jumped 45.17 per cent to USD 33.14 billion in August on account of healthy growth in segments like engineering, petroleum products, gems and jewellery and chemicals, even as the trade deficit widened to USD 13.87 billion, according to the commerce ministry''s provisional data.

Imports in August rose 51.47 per cent to USD 47.01 billion, as against USD 31.03 billion in the corresponding month of 2020.

The trade deficit in August 2020 was USD 8.2 billion. It stood at USD 55.9 billion during April-August this fiscal as compared to USD 22.7 billion during the same period of the previous year.

Exports during April-August 2021 grew by 66.92 per cent to USD 163.67 billion, the data showed.

Imports during April-August this fiscal rose by 81.75 per cent to USD 219.54 billion.

Oil imports in August rose 80.38 per cent to USD 11.64 billion, while gold imports jumped 82.22 per cent to USD 6.75 billion.

Exports of engineering, petroleum products, gems and jewellery and chemicals rose by about 59 per cent to USD 9.63 billion, 140 per cent to USD 4.55 billion, 88 per cent to USD 3.43 billion, and 35.75 per cent to USD 2.23 billion, respectively.