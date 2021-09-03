Expo 2020 Dubai: India pavilion to showcase country's march to a $5T economy

The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase a resurgent India’s march to becoming a $5-trillion economy in the post-covid world, a senior government official has said.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, said India’s exceptional fightback against Covid-19 and the country’s emergence as a global business hub presenting huge opportunities for the world will be the overarching theme of India’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The India pavilion will see participation from a number of Indian states that will be displaying their culture, tradition and tremendous business opportunities along with the top corporate groups from India, and the public sector companies. Large number of government ministers, officials and celebrities are set to visit India pavilion during the six months of Expo 2020, which will also host several cultural events.

“At Expo 2020 Dubai, the India pavilion is ready to showcase the face of an India rising on the pillar of sustainability along with opportunity and mobility — a nation ready to lead the world’s future,” Subrahmanyam said.

One of the largest pavilions at the Expo 2020 Dubai, India pavilion will feature an innovative kinetic façade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks. It is developed as a mosaic of rotating panels that will depict different themes as they rotate on their axis. It represents the theme of ‘India on the move’ and is a unique amalgam of the rich heritage and technological advances of the nation.