Anti-Taliban resistance spokesman Fahim Dashti killed in Panjshir

Fahim Dashti, spokesman for the National Resistance Front (NRF) of Afghanistan’s northern Panjshir province that steadfastly refuses to recognize Taliban authority, has been killed in armed clashes that continue in the region, Trend reports citing TASS.

Reports about Dashti’s death also appeared on a resistance Twitter account.

No further details were given.

Earlier on Sunday, Dashti wrote on his Twitter account that Taliban had been practically driven out of the region.