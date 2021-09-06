Anti-Taliban resistance spokesman Fahim Dashti killed in Panjshir
Fahim Dashti, spokesman for the National Resistance Front (NRF) of Afghanistan’s northern Panjshir province that steadfastly refuses to recognize Taliban authority, has been killed in armed clashes that continue in the region, Trend reports citing TASS.
Reports about Dashti’s death also appeared on a resistance Twitter account.
No further details were given.
Earlier on Sunday, Dashti wrote on his Twitter account that Taliban had been practically driven out of the region.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Information about deliberate burning of pastures by Azerbaijani servicemen is not true - Ministry of Defense
Demonstrative classes on "Tactical activities in difficult mountainous areas" held in Azerbaijani Special Forces Units (PHOTO)