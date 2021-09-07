Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro signs decree changing social media regulations
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree on Monday changing internet regulations to combat "arbitrary removal" of accounts, profiles and content, the presidential press office said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The decree aims to "give clarity" to policies of social media companies to cancel or suspend accounts and would give people the right to repost banned content, the press office added, saying it aims to protect "freedom of speech."
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan - balance in energy supply against other suppliers like Russia, says deputy director with NPS EAG (Exclusive)
Energy infrastructure is beneficial for Azerbaijani people’s welfare - NATO Energy Security Centre of Intelligence
US report on destruction of cemeteries is biased - Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations