S.Korea tests first submarine-launched ballistic missile

South Korea has test-fired a ballistic missile (SLBM) from a submarine, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, becoming the first country without nuclear weapons to develop such a capability, Trend reports citing Reuters.

A new Dosan Ahn Chang-ho submarine successfully carried out the underwater ejection tests last week, after similar tests were conducted from a submerged barge last month, Yonhap reported, citing unnamed military sources.

The defence ministry said it cannot confirm details of individual military unit capabilities due to security reasons.

The Agency for Defense Development had no comment and referred questions to the defence ministry.