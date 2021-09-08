India to host G-20 summit in 2023; Piyush Goyal appointed sherpa for grouping

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed as India’s Sherpa for the G20, an influential grouping that brings together the world’s major economies.

Making the announcement, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday that India will hold the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022, and will convene the G20 leaders’ summit in 2023 for the first time.

The next G20 Summit is scheduled to take place from October 30 to 31 under the Italian presidency.

Goyal replaces Suresh Prabhu as India’s G20 Sherpa.

“Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, has been appointed as India’s Sherpa for the G20,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Prime Minister Modi has been leading India’s representation at G20 summits since 2014.