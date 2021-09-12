China renews second-highest alert for Typhoon Chanthu

China's national observatory on Sunday continued its orange alert for Typhoon Chanthu, which is expected to make landfall in or pass east China's Zhejiang Province during the daytime on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, the center of Chanthu, the 14th typhoon of this year, moved to waters off eastern Taiwan, or at a latitude of 24 degrees north and a longitude of 122.4 degrees east. It packed a gale of 52 meters per second, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Moving northward at a speed of 20 to 25 km per hour, Chanthu will make landfall in or pass the coastal area near Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province on Monday, the center said.

From 2 p.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday, the typhoon will likely bring gale-force winds and rainstorms to regions including Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Fujian and Taiwan.