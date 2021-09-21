Trudeau's Liberals on track to win Canadian election
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals were on track to win the Canadian election, the CBC and CTV television networks projected, as results trickled in and questions persisted about how strong a government they would form, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Trudeau heads a government with a minority of House of Commons seats that relies on the support of other parties to pass legislation. He called an election two years early in hopes of securing a parliamentary majority.
CTV said the Liberal government would be a minority, while CBC said it was too early to say.
"People would be very pleasantly surprised if there was a Liberal majority government, within the Liberal camp, but I think it's still way too soon to make that call," Gerald Butts, a former top Trudeau adviser and close friend, told CBC TV.