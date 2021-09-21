Afghanistan, vaccine protocol discussed as UK, India foreign ministers meet

The situation in Afghanistan and the early resolution of the issue of Indian travellers to the UK having to quarantine for 10 days figured in a meeting between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his British counterpart Liz Truss on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Both India and the UK have expressed concerns about the lack of inclusivity in the new setup created by the Taliban following the group’s takeover of Afghanistan last month. The two countries have also said that Afghan soil should not become a hub for terrorism.

“Exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. Urged early resolution of quarantine issue in mutual interest,” Jaishankar tweeted after his meeting with Truss on Monday.

Jaishankar said he had also discussed progress on the Roadmap 2030 that aims to elevate relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership over the next decade.

The road map was adopted at a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Boris Johnson in May, when the two sides also launched an Enhanced Trade Partnership and unveiled plans to finalise an interim trade deal by mid-2022.