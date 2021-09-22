UN chief condemns attempted coup in Sudan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned the attempted coup in Sudan, said his spokesman, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Any effort to undermine Sudan's political transition will jeopardize the hard-earned progress made on the political and economic fronts. The secretary-general calls on all parties to remain committed to the transition and the realization of the aspirations of the Sudanese people for an inclusive, peaceful, stable, and democratic future," said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

The United Nations stands by the government and people of Sudan in this endeavor, said the statement.

The Sudanese government said Tuesday that it has foiled a coup plot of officers of a group of armed forces from the remnants of the former regime.