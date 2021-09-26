Tesla Shanghai to make 300,000 cars Jan-Sept despite chip shortage -sources

Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) Shanghai factory is expected to produce 300,000 cars in the first nine months of the year, capped by a delivery rush in the end of the July-September quarter, despite a global semiconductor shortage, two sources said,Trend reports citing Reuters.

The factory makes the electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles for domestic and international markets, including Germany and Japan.

Around 240,000 vehicles were shipped from the factory in the first eight months, including many for export, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association. Tesla has not announced details on the factory's production.