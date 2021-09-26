Tesla Shanghai to make 300,000 cars Jan-Sept despite chip shortage -sources
Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) Shanghai factory is expected to produce 300,000 cars in the first nine months of the year, capped by a delivery rush in the end of the July-September quarter, despite a global semiconductor shortage, two sources said,Trend reports citing Reuters.
The factory makes the electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles for domestic and international markets, including Germany and Japan.
Around 240,000 vehicles were shipped from the factory in the first eight months, including many for export, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association. Tesla has not announced details on the factory's production.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Victory in second Karabakh war inscribed in Azerbaijan's glorious history - Turkish president's adviser (PHOTO/VIDEO)
History written by victorious Azerbaijani Army is solid foundation for further dev't - Turkic Council SecGen
Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation thanks to leadership of President Ilham Aliyev - Turkish ambassador (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan victorious in 44-day war thanks to strength of its army, people - Turkish military expert
All countries based on truth, justice rejoice over Azerbaijan's victory - Iranian ambassador (Exclusive)
Digitalization - most important tool for ensuring transparency of transit traffic, says Azerbaijani minister