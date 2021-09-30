North Korean leader says US offer of talks a cover for hostile policy
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said that Washington's offer of talks with Pyongyang is a cover for its hostile policy, Trend reports citing TASS.
According to the Reuters, Kim Jong-un made the statement in an address to the fifth session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly. The North Korean leader particularly pointed out that Washington remained hostile about Pyongyang and the military threat from the US was still there.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
End of Karabakh conflict opened ample opportunity for economic integration of South Caucasus - US analyst
European Gymnastics President Farid Gayibov to face Japanese Morinari Watanabe in next FIG President elections
Restoration of transportation links to bring long-term economic benefit to South Caucasus - Belarusian ambassador
Azerbaijani National Anthem to be performed at monument openings for Second Karabakh War Heroes in foreign countries
Director of National Gymnastics Arena in Baku talks conditions created for athletes, spectators (VIDEO)
Co-op between Turkey and Russia - serious assurance of stability between Azerbaijan, Armenia - Russian Putin
Strengthening political ties between Azerbaijan, Georgia is important for whole region - President Aliyev