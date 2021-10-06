Dubai Expo 2020: India assures reforms as UAE Inc says ready to invest in country

Other News 6 October 2021 18:45 (UTC+04:00)
Dubai Expo 2020: India assures reforms as UAE Inc says ready to invest in country

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who was in the United Arab Emirates to inaugurate the India pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020, was upbeat about the "phenomenal enthusiasm" shown by potential investors. His statement was supported by top UAE businessmen, who told India Today about their plans to increase investment in India.

Before wrapping up his visit on Tuesday, Piyush Goyal said, ”The visit went way past resolving problems.”

"During the meetings with representatives of UAE govt, business heads and investors, we found phenomenal enthusiasm to invest in India. In fact, it was felt that we may not be able to match up with the speed they come up with ideas,” he added.

Piyush Goyal said that the UAE companies that had “problems” in the past were ready to return to India. "In the India-UAE High-Level Joint Task Force, investment-specific legacy issues will be looked at. I am more concerned about what they had to go through then. They feel that in a couple of cases, they fell wrong with the promoters and in other cases, due diligence should have been there. That’s the cost of learning.”

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
French Total to invest in third phase of Kazakhstan's Dunga oil field dev't
French Total to invest in third phase of Kazakhstan's Dunga oil field dev't
ERG reveals plans for co-op with Sberbank to implement ESG principles
ERG reveals plans for co-op with Sberbank to implement ESG principles
Kazakhstan multifold increases exports to Finland
Kazakhstan multifold increases exports to Finland
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18:46
Dubai Expo 2020: India assures reforms as UAE Inc says ready to invest in country Other News 18:45
Azerbaijan confirms 1,009 more COVID-19 cases, 1,378 recoveries (UPDATE) Society 18:43
Georgian Minister of Economy delivered speech at 12th Int'l Transport and Communications Forum Georgia 18:39
Azerbaijan confirms 1,009 more COVID-19 cases, 1,378 recoveries Society 18:38
Iran boosts rice imports Business 18:24
Azerbaijan sees surge in number of e-government portal users ICT 18:24
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens tender to buy Methyl diethanolamine Tenders 18:13
Georgian Kutaisi International Airport sees positive dynamics in air traffic Georgia 18:09
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 9 Oil&Gas 18:00
India asks Sri Lanka to devolve powers to Tamil minority, hold provincial council elections Other News 17:56
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 17:55
Azerbaijan working on sustainable water supply in Shusha (PHOTO) Economy 17:51
Belgium's participation in Azerbaijan's RES auctions to create new opportunities for co-op – minister Oil&Gas 17:51
WHO to take final call on approval for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin next week Other News 17:50
Moody's upgrades India's outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’, affirms rating Other News 17:49
India’s services sector activity expands in September; employment rises for first time in 10 months Other News 17:48
Uzbek Uztransgaz at loss, following summary for 1Q2021 Oil&Gas 17:43
Turkey reveals number of ships received at Mersin port since beginning of 2021 Turkey 17:42
Global energy market does not bear mess and vagaries — Putin Russia 17:40
French Total to invest in third phase of Kazakhstan's Dunga oil field dev't Oil&Gas 17:40
ERG reveals plans for co-op with Sberbank to implement ESG principles Kazakhstan 17:40
Azerbaijan records increase in mobile internet speeds ICT 17:40
Dow aims to add $3 bln to core earnings by 2030 with new net-zero unit US 17:38
Number of international flights via Iranian airports soars Transport 17:32
BMW invests in lithium technology startup Lilac Solutions Europe 17:31
Azerbaijan appoints new head of Executive Power of Nakhchivan's Sadarak district Politics 17:22
Central Bank of Azerbaijan auctions off short-term notes Finance 17:22
Russia’s Krasnodar companies eye co-op with Azerbaijan – Russian Trade rep Economy 17:00
Azerbaijan's non-oil export notably up in 9M2021 Economy 16:53
Discover Azercell's high-speed mobile data with a wide range of affordable internet packs! Society 16:52
Kazakhstan multifold increases exports to Finland Business 16:45
Turkey reveals number of ships received at Gulluk port in 8M2021 Turkey 16:43
Azerbaijani president congratulates newly-elected Japanese PM Politics 16:42
Azerbaijan recalls ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, appoints new one Politics 16:41
Nvidia offers EU concessions over $54 billion Arm deal Europe 16:33
Iraqi oil min deems oil at $75-$80 a barrel fair to producers and consumers Arab World 16:30
Turkey reveals stats on car shipments between its Samsun, Russia's Tuapse ports Turkey 16:29
Israel cenbank to hold rates, prepare markets for tightening Israel 16:28
Turkmen-Kyrgyz trade turnover surges Business 16:28
Kyrgyz import of petrochemicals from Kazakhstan declines Oil&Gas 16:24
Kyrgyzstan shares import stats for Turkmen gasoline Turkmenistan 16:24
Georgia shares update on draft budget for 2022 Georgia 16:22
Kazakhstan, Tajikistan may change customs duties on petroleum products Oil&Gas 15:59
We count on European Union as big partner, honest broker - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:58
Uzbekistan completes modernization of Syrdarya TPP Oil&Gas 15:56
Turkmenistan, Romania talk implementation of Caspian Sea - Black Sea transport corridor Turkmenistan 15:52
Japan keen to invest in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands Economy 15:48
Iran installs additional refrigerated containers to boost agricultural exports Business 15:47
Azerbaijan to develop draft law on social entrepreneurship (PHOTO) Economy 15:46
International Political Youth Forum held in Kazakhstan (PHOTO) Kazakhstan 15:42
We want to turn page, establish relations with our neighbor Armenia - Azerbaijan's president Politics 15:41
Kazakhstan decreases trade with Lithuania by twofold amid COVID-19 Business 15:32
Azerbaijan talks power plants operating in lands liberated from Armenian occupation Oil&Gas 15:32
Azerbaijan is important partner for European Union - newly-appointed EU delegation head Politics 15:31
Kazakhstan’s national postal operator to buy coal via tender Tenders 15:31
Uzbek Ministry of Energy explains rise in gasoline prices Oil&Gas 15:31
Possibilities for creating "3+ 3" cooperation format being discussed – Lavrov Politics 15:26
Iran sees increase in electricity generation Oil&Gas 15:04
We are planning jointly working with EU to expand geography of our gas supplies - Azerbaijani president Politics 15:01
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan sign agreement to create border trade zone Turkmenistan 15:01
Court buildings in Azerbaijan to require COVID-19 passport for entrance Society 14:52
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 6 Society 14:47
Kazakhstan to ensure sustainable dev't of processing industry through new incentive measures Kazakhstan 14:41
Azerbaijan continues construction of Toghanaly-Kalbajar road via Murovdagh ridge (PHOTO) Society 14:32
Iran's IRENEX unveils details of Tabriz Oil Refining Company’s sales Oil&Gas 14:29
Israeli data analytics co NeuroBlade raises $83m Israel 14:26
Russia records over 25,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for fifth straight day Russia 14:24
Volume of Iran’s exports via West Azerbaijan Province customs soars Business 14:21
Azerbaijan closes number of sand, crushed stone quarries due to illegal activity Society 14:06
Turkmenistan eyes co-op with National Stock Exchange of India Turkmenistan 13:47
India-Japan maritime exercise to be held from tomorrow Other News 13:43
PM Modi's New India based on women development, holistic education Other News 13:42
Georgia's Tbilisi City hall develops business support program Georgia 13:36
Azerbaijan to consider amendments to bill ‘on Independence Day’ Society 13:29
Huawei helps Uzbekistan to transfer agricultural sector, company says ICT 13:25
Azerbaijan improving work of Central Command Post and Satellite Communications Control Center (PHOTO) Politics 13:20
Georgian PM publishes open letter related to ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili Georgia 13:10
Turkey shares cargo traffic data for Tekirdag port Turkey 13:10
Oil hits multi-year high on OPEC+ restraint amid global energy crunch Oil&Gas 13:04
Kazakhstan approves lending rate for industrial and innovative projects Kazakhstan 13:02
Dutch FMO to allocate loan to Uzbekistan's Hamkorbank Finance 12:58
LNG trade growth to slow down in 2022 as Asian demand boom cools Oil&Gas 12:51
Current high gas prices to linger into Q1 2022 Oil&Gas 12:48
Gas prices in Europe record-high, above $1,600 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 12:43
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 6 Georgia 12:41
Data on cargo shipment from Azerbaijan via Turkish ports for 8M2021 published (Exclusive) Turkey 12:41
Iran shares data on domestic transportation via country’s airports Business 12:39
IEA reveals time of TAP’s reaching full capacity Oil&Gas 12:36
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of new head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:31
Baku-Nakhchivan buses continue to pass through Iran - state service Society 12:30
NEQSOL Holding announces partnership between NEQSOL Academy and LinkedIn Learning Society 12:19
AmCham sure foreign investments in Azerbaijan's renewable energy to grow Oil&Gas 12:18
More gas from Southern Gas Corridor can make Europe less fragile - ARERA Oil&Gas 12:15
Azerbaijan’s share of citizens fully vaccinated against COVID-19 exceeds world average - WB Society 12:01
World Bank shares forecast for Georgian economic recovery Georgia 12:00
Azerbaijan's non-oil production to grow by end of 2021 – minister Business 11:59
Fitch Ratings talks forecast on dividends from Kazakhstan's Kashagan Economy 11:58
Kazakh gas transporting company opens tender to buy fuel Tenders 11:57
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 6 Uzbekistan 11:56
All news