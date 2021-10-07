Brazil unveils national wildlife rescue plan

Brazil has created a National Wildlife Rescue Program to adopt measures to protect endangered wild animals across the country's six biomes, according to the Government Gazette on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Created through a resolution of the Environment Ministry, the plan aims to reduce the loss of wildlife biodiversity due to extreme weather or environmental accidents caused by human activity, and provide guidance on the appropriate destination of wild animals following rescue operations.

It also provides for the environmental training and education of the general public, though primary and emergency care must be carried out by a veterinarian, according to the ordinance.

Rapid response plans for catastrophes and accidents affecting wildlife were enhanced, as were agreements and partnerships for their operation.