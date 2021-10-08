India's concerns on Afghanistan 'first and foremost' for US: Wendy Sherman

India's security concerns are "first and foremost" for the US and the two countries are "absolutely of one mind and one approach" on Afghanistan, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday and asserted that the Taliban must act and ensure an inclusive dispensation before looking at gaining any legitimacy.

After holding extensive talks with NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Sherman said Afghanistan must not allow its soil to be used for any terrorist activities.

Talking to a select group of journalists, the US Deputy Secretary of State said the US policy on China is driven by three key elements which are --challenging it whenever necessary, compete with it and extend cooperation in areas like health, climate change and counter-terrorism.

"The US and India are absolutely of one mind and one approach when it comes to Afghanistan," Sherman said amid increasing concerns in India over terrorism spilling into India and the region from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

In the evening, Sherman also called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.