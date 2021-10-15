5.8 magnitude quake jolts off central Indonesia

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck off North Sulawesi province in the central parts of Indonesia on Thursday, the meteorology and geophysics agency said here, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The quake hit at 22:16 a.m. Jakarta time (1516 GMT) with the epicenter at 119 km southeast Bitung town and the shallow at 10 km under the sea bed.

The quake will not potentially trigger giant waves of tsunami, the agency said.