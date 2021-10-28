India rejects net zero carbon emissions target, says pathway more important
India on Wednesday rejected calls to announce a net zero carbon emissions target and said it was more important for the world to lay out a pathway to reduce such emissions and avert a dangerous rise in global temperatures, Trend reports citing Reuters.
India, the world's third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States, is under pressure to announce plans to become carbon neutral by mid-century or thereabouts at next week's climate conference in Glasgow.
But environment secretary R.P.Gupta told reporters that announcing net zero was not the solution to the climate crisis.
"It is how much carbon you are going to put in the atmosphere before reaching net zero that is more important."
