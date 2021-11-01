Australia reopens international borders for first time in pandemic

Australia eased its international border restrictions on Monday for the first time during the pandemic, allowing some of its vaccinated public to travel freely and many families to reunite, sparking emotional embraces at Sydney's airport, Trend reports citing Reuters.

After 18 months of some of the world's strictest coronavirus border policies that banned citizens from either returning to the country or leaving it, unless granted an exemption, millions of Australians in Victoria, New South Wales and Canberra are now free to travel.

A flight by flag carrier Qantas Airways from Los Angeles touched down in Sydney at 6 a.m. local time, Australia's biggest airline said, with COVID-19 vaccinated travellers allowed to walk off the plane without quarantining.