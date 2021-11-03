Global COVID-19 death toll tops 5 mln: WHO

The worldwide death toll inflicted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has surpassed five million, reaching 5,004,855 as of Tuesday, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Globally there have been 246,951,274 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 5,004,855 deaths, reported to the WHO, the data showed.

The United States has the highest cumulative number of confirmed cases and deaths, with almost 45.68 million cases and 740,366 deaths, accounting for nearly 18.5 percent and 14.8 percent respectively of the world's totals.

It is followed by India and Brazil, which have recorded confirmed cases exceeding 34.29 million and 21.81 million respectively, as well as 458,880 and 607,824 deaths. The three countries combined have accounted for more than 41 percent of all the confirmed cases and about 36 percent of all deaths worldwide.

In terms of WHO regional offices, the Americas and Europe have so far reported 93,711,700 and 77,231,883 confirmed cases, and 2,296,114 and 1,432,224 deaths, respectively. The two regions together account for nearly 70 percent of the world's confirmed cases and about 74.5 percent of deaths.