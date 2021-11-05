In line with changing world, India must bolster its military capabilities: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India must enhance its military capabilities in line with the changing world and modes of war.

Highlighting his government’s efforts to improve defence capabilities over the years, he said about 65 per cent of the defence budget is being spent on procurement within the country.

The connectivity in border areas has improved, he said. Be it from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, Jaisalmer to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the borders and coastal areas now have roads and optical fibres, PM Modi said, adding: “This has helped us enhance our deployment capability.”