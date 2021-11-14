At least five people die in bus accident in southeastern Brazil

At least five people were killed and 48 others injured when a bus overturned on Saturday in Sao Paulo state in Brazil, the Sao Paulo Fire Department said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The bus was traveling from the city of Sao Paulo to the seaside resort of Paraty in neighboring Rio de Janeiro state as the country observes a long weekend in celebration of the anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic.

The accident took place on one of the most dangerous curves of the Oswaldo Cruz Highway in the mountainous region of Sao Luiz do Paraitinga.

There has been a higher level of mobility with the start of the long weekend as pandemic restrictions have eased following reports of fewer new cases of the novel coronavirus.

"We cannot specify at the moment the causes of the accident," the bus company said in a statement released by the GloboNews network.