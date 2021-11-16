India, Singapore and Thailand holding mega naval exercise in Andaman Sea

The navies of India, Singapore and Thailand on Monday carried out a sequence of complicated navy drills in the Andaman Sea on the primary day of a two-day mega naval exercise. The Indian Navy mentioned the exercise highlights the rising synergy, coordination and cooperation in the maritime area between the three pleasant navies.

It has deployed missile corvette Karmuk whereas Singapore is being represented by RSS Tenacious, a formidable class frigate. Thailand has despatched Khamrosin class anti-submarine patrol craft Thayanchon to the SITMEX exercise. The exercise is being carried out yearly since 2019 with an purpose to boost mutual inter-operability, imbibing greatest practices among the many three navies. The maiden version of SITMEX was hosted by the Indian Navy off Port Blair in September 2019 whereas it was organised in 2020 by the Republic of Singapore Navy.

The 2021 version of the exercise is being hosted by Royal Thai Navy. ”The exercise is being carried out as a ‘non-contact, at sea solely’ exercise in view of COVID-19 restrictions and highlights rising synergy, coordination and cooperation in the maritime area between the three pleasant navies,” the Indian Navy mentioned in a press release. ”The two days of maritime drills will witness the three navies engaged in numerous tactical workout routines together with naval manoeuvres and floor warfare drills,” it mentioned. The Navy mentioned the exercise will fortify the long-standing bond of friendship and additional improve the cooperation between the taking part navies in the direction of augmenting the general maritime safety in the area. The Indian Navy has been steadily increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean area in the previous few years.