India set to re-emerge as among fastest-growing economies, says RBI

The aggregate demand in the economy is improving and overall monetary and credit conditions are conducive for a durable economic recovery to take root, while the quality of the government expenditure has seen an improvement in the second half, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its 'state of the economy' report released on Monday.

“Supported by the decadal low-interest rates, softening inflation and a modest current account surplus, the Indian economy is poised to regain the ground lost to the pandemic and re-emerge as among the fastest growing countries in the world," said the report, published as a part of RBI’s monthly bulletin for November.

“Indicators of aggregate demand posit a brighter near-term outlook than before," the report added. “Mobility is rapidly improving, the job market is recouping and overall economic activity is on the cusp of a strengthening revival.”

The report was bullish on India's prospect in the coming days even as global economic conditions remained uncertain amid the risk of faster policy normalisation by major central banks leading to tightening of financial conditions and stifling of growth impulses.

“The Indian economy is clearly differentiating itself from the global situation, which is marred by supply disruptions, stubborn inflation and surges of infections in various parts of the world,” it said.

High-frequency indicators show that the recovery is taking hold in several spheres, “though some others are still lagging behind.”