At least 10 civilians, 9 gendarmes killed in attack in Burkina Faso

An armed attack targeted on the night of Sunday to Monday, the military detachment of Foube, province of Sanmatenga in Burkina Faso, killing at least 10 civilians and nine gendarmes, the communications minister and government spokesperson, Ousseni Tamboura, announced Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The report shows nine gendarmes and a dozen civilians killed," said the minister on public television.

The attack has not yet been claimed.

On Nov. 14, the detachment of the Inata gendarmerie, in Soum province in the Sahel region, was attacked by unidentified armed groups, killing 53 people, including 49 soldiers.

"The attack of Foube came as we are preparing to bury 36 gendarme victims of Inata," said Tamboura who specified that the process of identifying the victims of the attack in Inata (Sahel) continues.