India provides medical, humanitarian aid to over 150 countries to deal with COVID-19: MEA

Highlighting India’s contribution in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Sanjay Bhattacharyya Secretary (CPV & OIA) said that New Delhi provided medical teams, COVID-19 medicines, testing kits and humanitarian supplies to over 150 countries.



Bhattacharyya attended the 112th Session of IOM Council on “Impact of COVID-19 on Borders, Migration and Mobility: Learning Lessons and Preparing for the Future,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday.

“India provided medical teams, Covid medicines, testing kits and humanitarian supplies to over 150 countries. We provided over 70million vaccine doses to 93 countries and to UN peacekeepers and health workers,” he said.

“Now, with a capacity of five billion vaccine doses, depending on demand, we are ready to be effective suppliers in the coming days. With relaxation in travel restrictions, mutual recognition of vaccination certification is needed as a global endeavour. Our CoWin vaccination certification, based on QR code and secure database, has been recognized by 99 countries,” the Secretary (CPV & OIA) added in the statement.