Jaishankar hosts Central Asian FMs to welcome dinner ahead of Dialogue tomorrow

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday hosted the Foreign Ministers of Central Asian countries to a welcome dinner ahead of the India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi tomorrow.

"Hosted the Central Asian Foreign Ministers to a welcome dinner before our Dialogue tomorrow. The cultural show was just one more reminder of our closeness," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar is set to host the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi on Sunday that is aimed to further strengthen ties between the member countries, with a particular focus on trade, connectivity and development cooperation.

This meeting, which will last till December 20, will see participation from Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. It assumes importance due to the ongoing humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban's takeover of the country, Jaishankar has met several of the participating ministers for talks focusing on the issues concerning the troubled country.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be hosting the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi from Dec 18-20. Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will participate in the meeting," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said earlier this week.