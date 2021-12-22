At least 3 killed, 44 injured in India's oil refinery fire

At least three persons died and 44 injured when a fire broke out at an oil refinery in India's eastern state West Bengal on Tuesday, confirmed a state government official, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The fire that broke out in the Haldia Refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) was extinguished subsequently.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital. An enquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Expressing anguish at the incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted "Three precious lives were lost and my thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Those injured are being brought to Kolkata through a green corridor.