At least 3 killed, 44 injured in India's oil refinery fire
At least three persons died and 44 injured when a fire broke out at an oil refinery in India's eastern state West Bengal on Tuesday, confirmed a state government official, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The fire that broke out in the Haldia Refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) was extinguished subsequently.
The injured were admitted to a local hospital. An enquiry has been ordered into the incident.
Expressing anguish at the incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted "Three precious lives were lost and my thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Those injured are being brought to Kolkata through a green corridor.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev signs order to approve memorandum of understanding on information exchange between Azerbaijan and Croatia
President Putin thanks Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh region for professionalism, endurance, persistence
It is very important to determine new spheres of co-op between Azerbaijan, Russia - Center of Analysis of Int’l Relations
Azerbaijan to build ‘Khudaferin’, ‘Giz Galasi’ hydroelectric power plants in next 2-3 years – minister
Azerbaijan gets big political, economic dividends thanks to implementation of important economic projects - New Azerbaijan Party
Armenia, its society still can't recover from crushing defeat in Karabakh war - Azerbaijan's Security Council Secretary