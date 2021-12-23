Afghanistan: India backs UNSC resolution to grant exemption from sanctions for humanitarian assistance

Other News 23 December 2021 12:28 (UTC+04:00)
India has voted in favour of a UN Security Council resolution to grant exemption from sanctions for humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, underlining that the Council should exercise its oversight on the delivery of assistance as well as guard against any possible diversion of funds.

India supported the resolution to grant exemption from sanctions for humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said on Wednesday.

It is important that assistance be scaled up urgently and unhindered access be provided to the UN and other agencies. In this context, India has supported the call of the international community that access to humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan should be direct and without any hindrance. Humanitarian assistance should be based on the principles of neutrality, impartiality, and independence and disbursement of the aid should be non-discriminatory and accessible to all irrespective of ethnicity, religion, or political belief, he said.

In particular, the assistance should reach the most vulnerable first, including women, children and minorities. At the same time, this Council should equally exercise its oversight on the delivery of assistance as well as guard against any possible diversion of funds. This is essential since any diversion or misuse can be counterproductive, Tirumurti said.

He said the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is dire and there are reports that suggest that over half the population are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity.

Urgent humanitarian assistance is required to meet the basic food needs of the people and most of the country is going below the poverty threshold, he said.

Tirumurti also welcomed the provision in the resolution which calls for a review of the implementation of the humanitarian carve out after one year.

