India can generate USD 813 billion in revenues from agri, food sector by 2030: Report

With an investment of USD 272 billion in agritech and allied segments by 2030, India can generate USD 813 billion in revenue creating 152 million jobs, making it the largest private sector industry in the country, according to a report.

With agriculture continuing to remain the mainstay of economy for the country, investment in agritech and allied segments can transform the face of Indian agriculture with far-reaching implications for food security and sustainable farming solutions, according to a report, titled ‘Investing for Impact: Food, Agri and Agritech’, by Aspire Impact.

In the past decade, India attracted about USD 9 billion in FDI investments in the agriculture sector, said Amit Bhatia, founder of Aspire Circle and creator-Impact Future Project.

He added that this decade brings an opportunity for India Inc to take advantage of the massive untapped potential this sector holds and transform it to be sustainable and future-ready.

“With smart innovations, infrastructure and policy support and newer business models, the top-10 ideas researched by the IFP community can attract USD 272 billion in investments and generate USD 813 billion in revenue, impacting 1.1 billion lives,” he added.