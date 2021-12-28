PM Modi moved by Greek school students reciting national Indian song
Greek high school students performed the Indian national song Vande Mataram, and receiving praised from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On the official Twitter handle of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India, it was said the Greek students sang “in a very beautiful and soulful manner.”
According to the account, Modi also “felicitated the students and their teachers, and said that such efforts bring people of the two countries closer.”
In the video, Modi also said “The beauty and passion with which they have presented this song is amazing as well as commendable,” adding: “I thank the students of Greece and their teachers.”
