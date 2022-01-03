Global chip firms interested in India: Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

All the leading global semiconductor firms have evinced interest in the recently announced Rs 76,000-crore incentive scheme for development of semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem, minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

In an interview with FE, the minister said all the global firms believe that this is the right time to study the Indian opportunity as the country is emerging as a trusted technology partner of the world. He said that the package will give a momentum in building the entire ecosystem for semiconductor space ranging from designing, innovation and manufacturing.

“In terms of the companies that are interested, I can assure you and I say this with all responsibility, every leading global semiconductor company is deeply interested in observing and studying the India opportunity,” Chandrasekhar said. “They believe it is the right time for India. It is like a perfect timing for India given the fact that there is a whole reset of the global value chain, there is an emerging force of India as a trusted technology partner to the world,” he added.