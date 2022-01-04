At least 23 killed in armed clashes in Colombia's Arauca
Twenty-three people have been reported killed so far in Colombia's Arauca province amid fighting between illegal armed groups, Defense Minister Diego Molano told a news conference late on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Fighting broke out over the weekend in Arauca - which sits on the border with Venezuela - as members of the National Liberation Army (ELN) fought with dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), who reject a 2016 peace deal.
The groups were fighting over control of illegal economies such as drug trafficking, Colombia's army said in a statement late on Sunday. The violence also displaced 12 families, Colombia's human rights ombudsman said.
