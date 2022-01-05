Indian minister meets top security brass, reviews situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today held a high-level meeting with heads of security agencies and reviewed the overall security scenario in the country and the emerging challenges, Trend reports citing The Tribune India.

A senior official in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, “The heads of security agencies of the country, including central intelligence agencies, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), intelligence wings of armed forces, revenue and financial intelligence agencies attended the meeting. The DGPs of states and UTs also joined the meeting via video-conferencing.”

During the deliberations, Shah highlighted the issues of terrorism, global terror groups, terror financing, narco-terrorism, organised crime-terror nexus, illicit use of cyber space etc., officials said. He stressed upon the need for a better coordination and synergy among the central and state security agencies in countering the ever-changing security challenges in the country.