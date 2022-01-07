Lukashenko, Nazarbayev discuss state of affairs in Kazakhstan
A telephone conversation took place between President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and the first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader, Trend reports.
During the conversation, the parties discussed in detail the state of affairs in Kazakhstan.
