Sri Lanka launches train service using Indian-funded coaches

Sri Lanka on Sunday launched an inter-city train service, using the Diesel Multiple Units procured from India, highlighting two key pillars of New Delhi's development partnership with the island nation -- infrastructure development and country-wide focus.

The train service will criss-cross the island nation, connecting the capital city of Colombo with Kankesanthurai on the northern tip of the Jaffna Peninsula, which has a Tamil-majority population.

“Powering Sri Lanka railway infrastructure forward!! The train service launched today to the Northern Province highlights 2 key pillars of Flag of India's development partnership with #lka - infrastructure development and country-wide focus,” the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted.

The launch ceremony was attended by Sri Lankan Transport Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi and India's Deputy High Commissioner Vinod K Jacob.

“Another significant landmark in India-Sri Lanka ties! Hon'ble Minister @pavithrawannia1 inaugurated the AC Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) supplied by @RITESLimited under an Indian credit line & launched the train service from Mt.Lavinia to KKS. She undertook the inaugural ride&was welcomed,” the Indian mission said in another tweet.

“This train service will facilitate people-to-people exchange and will lay emphasis on mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries,” Jacob said.