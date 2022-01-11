Ex-RBI Executive Director Uma Shankar appointed to board of EbixCash

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Executive Director Uma Shankar has been appointed to the Board of Directors of EbixCash Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Ebix, Inc.

Uma Shankar, who was with the RBI for 37 years, has served as the co-chair of the committees relating to financial regulation and as a member of the audit and supervision groups of several international financial bodies.

Uma Shankar is currently an independent director on the boards of Karnataka Bank as well as IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd.

In a press statement, EbixCash said Uma Shankar will be in the role of a new independent director to the EbixCash Board.

“EbixCash has emerged as a strong player in the financial sector both on the B2C and B2B side, be it payment solutions, prepaid cards, remittance, foreign exchange, bill payments, AEPS, etc. on the B2C side and then technology-based services like lending, wealth & asset management, insurance, etc. for banks and financial institutions,” said Uma Shankar.

“Having spent my entire career in the financial industry, I am well versed with the banking and BFSI industry, besides having a deep understanding of its various associated aspects like technology trends, cybersecurity, currency management, regulations and administration,” she added.