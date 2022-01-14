Terrorist killed, 2 arrested in military operation in NW Pakistan

A terrorist was killed and two others were arrested during an exchange of fire with security forces in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan district of the province, the army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The operation was carried out upon confirmed reports of terrorists' presence in the area, said the ISPR statement.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the terrorists, it said.

An area clearance operation is in progress to hunt down any other terrorist in the area, it said.