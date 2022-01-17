Let’s talk stress-free exams: PM Narendra Modi on ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged students, parents and teachers to sign up for this year’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, an annual event where he interacts with the student fraternity on ways to tackle exam stress, Trend reports citing The Indian EXPRESS.

“Exams are approaching and so is ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022’. Let’s talk stress-free exams and once again support our brave #ExamWarriors, their parents and teachers. I urge you all to register for this year’s #PPC2022,” Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, the PM said the annual event is a learning experience for him as he gets to connect with the youth and understand their challenges and aspirations better. “It also gives the opportunity to discover the emerging trends in the world of education,” he tweeted.

The first edition of the programme was held at the Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018. In 2021, owing to Covid, the programme shifted to the online mode, which will be the case this year as well.

To select students between classes 9-12 who can participate in the event, an online creative writing competition is being held. Entries have been invited on the themes of exam stress management strategies during Covid-19, azadi ka amrit mahotsav, self-reliant school for self-reliant India, clean India, digital collaboration in classrooms and environmental conservation.