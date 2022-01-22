India now allows 6 people to register on one number for Covid vaccination

Six members can now be registered using one mobile number on the CoWIN portal for Covid-19 vaccination up from the current cap of four family members, the government announced on Friday, as it tweaked the IT backbone of its vaccination drive to enable more people to register for vaccinations, and address issues.

“In continuation of updates on various utility features of Co-WIN for the beneficiaries, the following features are added in the self-registration portal of CoWIN: a) registration on Co-WIN – Instead of the existing limit of 4 members, now 6 members can be registered using one mobile number on Co-WIN...” the Union health ministry said in a statement.

With some registered beneficiaries receiving erroneous messages regarding their vaccination status, the government also has made a provision for revoking vaccination status in the CoWIN system.

“A new utility feature has been introduced under ‘raise an issue’ in Co-WIN account through which a beneficiary can revoke the current vaccination status from fully vaccinated to partially vaccinated or unvaccinated and also partially vaccinated to unvaccinated status,” read the health ministry statement.