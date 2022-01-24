Current situation in Ukraine is under control - Zelensky
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24
Trend:
The current situation in Ukraine and around it is under control and there is no reason to panic, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this after the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) in an address on the Rada TV channel, Trend reports.
"NSDC meeting just ended. The result of this meeting is not high-profile decisions for the media space, but very important conclusions for our society and citizens: everything is under control, there is no reason to panic," he said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Launch of Baku-Shusha bus route of particular importance for Shusha city - Special Representative of Azerbaijani President
Azerbaijan talks applications received by SMB Development Agency on creating business in liberated lands
Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency discloses number of start-up certificates issued in 2021
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to chairperson of Organization of War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans
Footage of Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development arriving in Fuzuli International Airport published (PHOTO)