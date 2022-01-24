Current situation in Ukraine is under control - Zelensky

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

Trend:

The current situation in Ukraine and around it is under control and there is no reason to panic, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this after the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) in an address on the Rada TV channel, Trend reports.

"NSDC meeting just ended. The result of this meeting is not high-profile decisions for the media space, but very important conclusions for our society and citizens: everything is under control, there is no reason to panic," he said.