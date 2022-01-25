World Bank Lauds India's Covid Vaccination efforts but says reaching next billion 'could be challenging'

India has made remarkable progress in Covid-19 vaccination in a short period of time, but vaccinating the next billion will necessitate reaching a poorer segment of the population, for whom the main barriers to vaccine access may include knowledge, awareness, proximity, and convenience, according to the World Bank.

World Bank economists Arushi Bhatnagar and Owen Smith, in their blog, said that a greater focus on these aspects of last-mile service delivery may offer the key to bringing the pandemic one step closer to its conclusion.

“From the efforts of frontline workers to the roll-out of an innovative technology platform, the vaccine campaign has been an impressive all-round achievement to protect India’s population from the virus. But the arrival of the Omicron variant has added greater urgency to COVID-19 vaccination effort