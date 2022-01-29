Misinformation, drugs and balance between real, virtual lives challenges for the youth: Indian PM Modi

Drug abuse, misinformation and the balance between the real and virtual worlds, these are the three main challenges facing the country’s youths today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday while addressing a rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC). He also asked the cadets to encourage the use of locally-manufactured items, Trend reports citing The Indian EXPRESS.

He said that digital technology and information pose great opportunities but “on the other hand there are dangers of misinformation”. He added, “It is also necessary that the common man of our country does not fall prey to any rumour.”

He suggested that NCC cadets can conduct awareness campaigns for it.

“One more challenge in front of you is the deteriorating balance between the virtual and real life and NCC can create a training for this balance for its cadets which can help others too,” he said.

On addictions and drugs, he said, “You all are aware of how addictions can ruin the young generation. So, in the schools and colleges where there is NCC or NSS, how can drugs reach there? As a cadet, you should stay free from drugs and keep your campus drug-free as well.” He asked the cadets to help their comrades who are not in NCC-NSS to quit drugs.

The youth can play a major role, he said, in the campaign of ‘Vocal for Local’. “If the youths of India decide that they will only use items made by an Indian, by the sweat and toil of an Indian, then the fate of India can change,” Modi said.

He added, “No power of the world can stop the country whose youths start moving ahead with the thinking of nation first,” and asked them to work for the nation for the next 25 years.

Encouraging more girls to participate in NCC and NSS, Modi said, “Now the daughters of the country are taking admission in Sainik Schools, women are getting huge responsibilities in the Army, daughters of the country are flying fighter planes in the Air Force. In such a situation, our effort should be to include more girls in the NCC.”

He also mentioned that under the New Education Policy of the government, NCC is also being integrated with education and over 90 universities in the country offer it as an elective subject.

“The challenge in front of the country now is not that the world will not accept India’s rise, the challenge today is that the world is looking at India with such expectations and faith and India should not become weak in its efforts,” he said.