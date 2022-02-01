Canadian PM says he has tested positive for COVID-19
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
"I'm feeling fine - and I'll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted," he wrote on Twitter.
Last week, he said one of his children tested positive for the virus. He then began five days of self-isolation and worked from home.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine increases protection against Omicron strain for elders - Azerbaijan's Health Ministry
UK provides Azerbaijan with list of companies interested in restoration of Karabakh region – ambassador (Exclusive)