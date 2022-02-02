India shares key points for budget for 2022-23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

Trend:

According to India’s budget for 2022-23, rs 200 cr in aid have been allocated to Afghanistan, wich is a decrease, compared to rs 350 cr in the 2021-22 budget.

Myanmar (rs 600 cr), Maldives (rs 360 cr), Bangladesh (rs 300 cr), and Mongolia (rs 12 cr) saw increase in aid from India. However, India decreased its aid to Bhutan (rs 2266.24 cr), Nepal (rs 750 cr), and Seychelles.

Meanwhile, no change in aid from India to Sri Lanka (rs 200 cr), Mauritius (rs 900 cr) or Chabahar port project was observed.