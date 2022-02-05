5 killed in coal mine explosion in Pakistan
A coal mine blast in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province killed at least five workers and injured five others, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Balochistan said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The incident happened due to the accumulation of methane gas in the coal mine located on the outskirts of Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, according to the PDMA.
The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, with three of them in critical condition.
The authorities sealed off the mine after the explosion, and launched an investigation into the incident.
