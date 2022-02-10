Five rangers, soldier killed in attack in Benin

Five rangers and a soldier were killed and 10 others wounded in an ambush by unnamed militants in a northern Benin park on Tuesday, the park's management said in a statement on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"In the afternoon of Tuesday Feb. 8, a team of rangers was ambushed in W National Park in Benin, while carrying out a patrol at the northern limit of the Park where it intersects with Burkina Faso and Niger," African Parks said.

Tuesday's attack was the deadliest in a series of recent incidents blamed on militants in the north of the country, increasing fears about widening Islamist violence.