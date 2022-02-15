India in talks with WHO for MoU to share CoWIN platform globally: Harsh Shringla

India is in talks with World Health Organization (WHO) for an MoU to share its CoWIN platform globally under an initiative of WHO, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is learnt to have said at a US-hosted meeting on Covid-19.

CoWIN is India’s digital technology platform for Covid-19 vaccination.

At Monday’s meeting, convened by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Shringla also said New Delhi will be happy to extend the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network of laboratories for genomic sequencing and surveillance in its neighbourhood, sources said.

He said India will take its experience in testing, treating and vaccinating a large population spread out in different geographies and terrains to create custom and tailor-made capacity-building and technical training programmes for front-line and healthcare workers in Asia, Africa and Latin America, sources said.

Shringla also said four WHO-approved vaccines — Covaxin, Covishield, Covovax and Janssen — and three others due for approval — Corbevax, ZyCov-D and Gennova — are being produced in India, according to sources.

He said India has a capacity to produce 5 billion doses in 2022.