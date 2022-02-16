India preps for G20 presidency from 1 Dec, greenlights setting up a secretariat

The Union cabinet on Tuesday approved the setting up of a G20 Secretariat and related structures that will implement policy decisions and be responsible for arrangements for India’s forthcoming presidency of the group in 2023.

India will hold the presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, culminating with the G20 Summit in India next year.

The decision on setting up the secretariat and other structures was made at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The G20 Secretariat will handle work related to knowledge, content, technical, media, security and logistical aspects of India’s presidency of the inter-governmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union (EU).

The secretariat will be manned by officers and staff from the external affairs and finance ministries, and other relevant line ministries and departments and domain knowledge experts. It will be functional till February 2024.