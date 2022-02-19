EU, NATO, US leaders call for immediate de-escalation of situation around Ukraine

The leaders of the EU, NATO, the United States held a telephone conversation on Friday evening, during which they called for an immediate de-escalation of the situation around Ukraine "against the backdrop of alarming reports", President of the European Council Charles Michel said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"In the call with US and transatlantic leaders discussed the latest on Russia and Ukraine.

Called for immediate de-escalation amidst alarming reports.

The EU is committed to diplomacy and united in supporting Ukraine," he said.

At the same time, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reported on the conversation. "Good call with @POTUS & transatlantic leaders on the ongoing security crisis in & around Ukraine," he said.